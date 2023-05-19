LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LSB Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LSB Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LSB Industries from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

LSB Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LXU traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 816,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,468. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $704.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.21. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $233.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 35.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in LSB Industries by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

