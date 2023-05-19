Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) were down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 4,729,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,985,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Macy’s Stock Down 6.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1654 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Macy’s by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,688,000 after buying an additional 2,943,484 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Macy’s by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,303,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,432,000 after buying an additional 829,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Macy’s by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

