Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Down 4.2%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $278.12 and last traded at $279.83. Approximately 158,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 391,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,625,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,120,000 after acquiring an additional 115,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,274,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

