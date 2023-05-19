Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $19.38 million and approximately $80,812.38 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00026121 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018217 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,906.38 or 1.00034490 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000552 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $77,948.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.