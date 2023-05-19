Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $180.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,011. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $182.43. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

