Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ MMLP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 20,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,019. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 34.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

