Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MASI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.88.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.00. 392,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,113. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Masimo by 1,243.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 147,839 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth $6,503,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

