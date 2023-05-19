MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.60.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.85. 1,157,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,346. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MasTec has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $103.50.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MasTec by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 840,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,417,000 after purchasing an additional 79,792 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MasTec by 49.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,673,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,036,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,391,000 after buying an additional 34,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $271,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

