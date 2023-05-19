Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.94. 29,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $528.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.67 and a beta of 0.80. Materialise has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.65 million during the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Materialise by 2,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Materialise by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

