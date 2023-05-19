Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Insider Sells $156,515.04 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $82.45 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Maximus by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Maximus by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 715,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,329,000 after purchasing an additional 77,458 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth $7,052,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 335,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 41,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,871,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Featured Articles

