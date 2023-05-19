MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Compass Point upgraded MBIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

MBIA Price Performance

NYSE MBI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 640,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. MBIA has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBIA

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MBIA will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MBIA by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MBIA in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 148.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

