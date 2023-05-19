Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Medallion Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,660. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $153.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.40 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 22.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 478.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 68,549 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Medallion Financial by 1,438.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 64,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

