MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.
MediWound Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 17,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,909. MediWound has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter valued at $2,663,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter valued at $1,775,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter valued at $1,998,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in MediWound by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
Read More
