Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.39

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.39 and traded as low as $8.38. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 3,700 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Melcor Developments Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

