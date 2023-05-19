Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MBWM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Mercantile Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 21,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,440. The company has a market capitalization of $412.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $39.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,218.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108,389 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 319,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

