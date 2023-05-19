Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.51 and last traded at $74.51. 20,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 28,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.14.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.87 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 9.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment develops, manufactures and sells cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand including the brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as small cars under the smart brand.

