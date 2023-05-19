Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercury General from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Price Performance

NYSE:MCY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 111,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Mercury General has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $49.46.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently -19.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury General

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 60.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 5,688.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Mercury General by 40.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

