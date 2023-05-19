Metahero Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $25.62 million and $215,052.73 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

