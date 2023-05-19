Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.96 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $38.96 million and $105,226.53 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00008484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003703 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,436,251 coins and its circulating supply is 17,110,126 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,430,167 with 17,108,070 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.33128085 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $100,270.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.