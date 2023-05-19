MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches Market Cap of $103.25 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $103.25 million and $2.21 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $23.15 or 0.00085923 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00025956 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,936.28 or 0.99961065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

