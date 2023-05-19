Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,386.47. 95,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,479.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,470.71. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,364,037 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,757,793,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,657 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

