MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFAGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.45.

MFA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,901. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. MFA Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $14.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -129.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1,734.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in MFA Financial by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

