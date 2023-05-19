MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGPI traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $102.92. The stock had a trading volume of 62,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,897. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $89.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $103.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.89.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $499,966.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,026,338.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,607 over the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

