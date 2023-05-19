Michael Benstock Buys 2,366 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) CEO Michael Benstock acquired 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $19,898.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 435,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,285.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Benstock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Benstock acquired 5,614 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,392.68.

On Thursday, May 11th, Michael Benstock acquired 731 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $5,840.69.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $148.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.09 million. Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGC. StockNews.com raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 931,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 281,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 257,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

