Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 848,168 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $37,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

MU stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.52. 6,361,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,869,863. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

