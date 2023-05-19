MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Trading 4.3% Higher

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.49. 48,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 354% from the average session volume of 10,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.
