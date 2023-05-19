MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading Up 2.6%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $340.87 and last traded at $331.69. Approximately 103,447 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 91,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.27.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.57.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) by 715.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

