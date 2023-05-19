Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAA. Wolfe Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.30.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $148.18. The company had a trading volume of 457,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,180. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $190.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

