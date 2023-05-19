Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $137.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $156.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $148.38 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

