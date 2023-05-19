Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.94. 214,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,874. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.40) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.