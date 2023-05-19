Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,150,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,916 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $163,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.69. 4,077,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,155,008. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $403.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.71 and a 200 day moving average of $145.63.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.03.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

