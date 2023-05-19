Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $115.71 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 34,707 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $115,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

DIS stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.96. 8,527,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,092,259. The company has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

