Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $333 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 957,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $332,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,082. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.37. The company has a market cap of $365.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

