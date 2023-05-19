Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,863 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 520,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,863 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $129,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.87. 804,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.98 and its 200-day moving average is $240.78.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Cowen began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.