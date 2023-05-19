Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,601,944 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,601,944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.25% of Sempra Energy worth $121,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Insider Activity

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.22. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

