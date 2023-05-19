Mizuho Lowers Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target to $50.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.17.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $26.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93.

Insider Activity

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 653,053 shares of company stock valued at $20,872,177 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,202,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

