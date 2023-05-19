Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE MOD traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 371,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,128. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $335,545.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.