Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.57. 472,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $142.65.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 471,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,279,000 after purchasing an additional 45,438 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading

