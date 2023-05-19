Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.17. 533,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,757. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.48.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

