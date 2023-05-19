Monero (XMR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43.85 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $150.21 or 0.00558928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.75 billion and $43.85 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,875.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00339494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00067765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.08 or 0.00428204 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001108 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,280,964 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

