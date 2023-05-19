Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $432.28. 257,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,551. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

