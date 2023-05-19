Monument Circle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MONCU) Shares Down 0.3%

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Monument Circle Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Institutional Trading of Monument Circle Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 67.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 7.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $105,000.

Monument Circle Acquisition Company Profile

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

