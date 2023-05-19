Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 1.5% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $182.34 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00054678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00039490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000987 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,068,056,383 coins and its circulating supply is 641,854,410 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

