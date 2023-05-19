Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 8,000 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after buying an additional 112,975 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth $753,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 18.6% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 389,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 61,124 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the period. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $9.60 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0361 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

