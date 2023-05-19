Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 478,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,617,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $102.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Argus decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

