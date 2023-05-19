Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $858,000 Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in APA by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on APA from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

APA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.