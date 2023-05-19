Morgan Stanley Lowers Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $121.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $127.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFR. Stephens cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.23.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average of $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Howard Willome John purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.66 per share, with a total value of $197,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Willome John bought 2,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.66 per share, for a total transaction of $197,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,696 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,240,000 after buying an additional 316,556 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,050,000 after buying an additional 596,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

