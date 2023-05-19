Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Morningstar Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.90. The company had a trading volume of 58,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,806. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $263.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 505.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.36.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at Morningstar
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
