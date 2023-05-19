Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.90. The company had a trading volume of 58,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,806. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $263.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 505.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.36.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,982 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total value of $2,693,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,582,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,410,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,982 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total transaction of $2,693,765.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,582,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,410,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $124,549.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at $684,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,976 shares of company stock worth $18,676,075 in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.