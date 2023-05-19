Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.35.

MOS stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Mosaic by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 197,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $2,851,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

