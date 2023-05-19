MQS Management LLC Invests $460,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

EXR traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $148.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,686. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.79% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

